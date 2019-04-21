We are monitoring situation in Sri Lanka: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) India on Sunday strongly condemned the serial blasts in Sri Lanka and called for concerted global action to deal with terrorism. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India was standing together with the people and the government of Sri Lanka in this hour of grief. "We strongly condemn the serial blasts on multiple locations in Sri Lanka today morning in which many people have been killed and injured. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Sri Lanka. We wish speedy recovery to those injured in the attacks," the statement said. The ministry said India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all forms and manifestations and there can be no justification for any kind of terror. "We call for perpetrators of such ghastly and heinous act and those who provide them support to be brought to justice expeditiously," the ministry said. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also said India was keeping a close watch on the situation. "Colombo - I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. @IndiainSL," Swaraj tweeted. "India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and has urged concerted action by the international community against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism. There can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terror," the MEA said in the statement. At least nine foreigners were among 160 people killed in six near simultaneous and coordinated explosions that rocked three churches and three luxury hotels frequented by tourists in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, in one of the deadliest blasts in the country's history, officials said. The blasts targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa around 8.45 am. (local time) as the Easter Sunday mass were in progress, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said. Three explosions were reported from the five-star hotels -- the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury in Colombo. Foreigners and locals who were injured in hotel blasts were admitted to the Colombo General Hospital. Later, two more blasts were reported in Colombo, targeting a hotel in the Sri Lankan capital's southern suburb near the Colombo Zoo and the other at a housing complex. Harsha de Silva, Sri Lanka's Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution, said there have been "many casualties including foreigners." PTI MPB SKC SKC INDIND