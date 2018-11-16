We chose this place over the whole world: Madhu Chopra after landing in Jodhpur

Jodhpur, Nov 16 (PTI) Actor Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra on Friday landed here as the wedding of her daughter with American singer Nick Jonas nears.Priyanka had made her relationship official with Nick after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai on August 18, ending months of speculation about their relationship. The wedding will reportedly take place in the city. However, the family has not revealed the actual dates or the venue.Upon exiting the airport, Madhu was approached by the reporters, asking about the much-awaited wedding."Mera bahut pasandida shehar hai. Saari duniya chhodkar hum yahaan aaye hain. (This city is my favourite. We left aside the whole world to come to this place.)" she told the reporters.When asked about the wedding preparations, Madhu said, "Ab shaadi dekh lena. Abhi se kya bataaun. Jab ho jaaye, tab baat karenge (You will see it when it happens. What do I say about it now? We will talk when it happens)."Priyanka, 36, is currently in New Delhi, shooting for her next project, "The Sky is Pink" with actor Farhan Akhtar. The film is being directed by Shonali Bose. PTI RB RBRB