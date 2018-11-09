We couldn't have put thousands of people out of employment: Robin Wright on saving 'House of Cards'

Singapore, Nov 9 (PTI) Robin Wright says she was adamant on giving a proper end to popular Netflix series "House of Cards" because she did not want thousands of people working on the show to lose their job in the aftermath of the sexual assault allegations against lead actor Kevin Spacey. Wright, who has been credited by her co-star, Patricia Clarkson, for fighting to keep the series afloat after Spacey was fired by the streaming giant, says she always wanted the fans of the series to get a proper closure. "The crisis which was going on was a current affair. It was definitely a part of our social fabric. Everybody was alarmed and shocked and it was in the news. And because the climate was so sensitive and hot at the same time it was a conversation that we all had. Me, the showrunners (Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson), Netflix where we said we need to take a path here and let the dust settle and digest. "We collectively decided what was the best for the show and the fans... So we shut down and assessed in that time away what was the right thing to do and ultimately we discussed it after Christmas and decided let us finish this show the way we always intended. Let us close it for the fans," Wright said during a press conference here Friday. The actor, who essays the role of Claire Underwood, a Lady Macbeth-like character, in the hit Netflix series says the makers always wanted the character to come in the forefront and that is how they shaped up the final season. "We ended season five with her breaking the fourth wall and saying 'its my turn'. We decided to explore that as we always intended. Really ultimately the reason I wanted the show to continue because if we had closed we would have put thousands of people out of employment. People who have been given that security, children to feed, so many other things to do... I mean it was insane. We couldn't have left them in the dust... It was the reason why we decided to continue," she added. Last October, actor Anthony Rapp had accused Spacey of sexual assault in an interview with BuzzFeed and alleging that the incident happened at a party in 1986, during which the "American Beauty" star made sexual advances towards his then 14-year-old self.In response to Rapp's accusations, Spacey issued a statement claiming he did not recall the incident, but apologised for what he said would have been "deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour". He also came out in his apology letter. PTI RB SHD SHDSHD