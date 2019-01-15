We do not discriminate, says Rajnath; demands debate on mass conversion

By Ashwini Shrivastava New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) "Whether we win or lose... we will not discriminate among people," Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Tuesday at a function organised by a Christian body during which he also made it clear that mass conversions need to be checked across the country. Singh said he supports freedom to follow any religion but was of the opinion that a debate is needed as mass conversion is a matter of concern for any country.He said as far as the government is concerned there will not be discrimination with anybody."I have never discriminated on the basis of caste, creed and religion in my life. Whether or not we get votes. Whether or not we form the government, whether we win or lose. But we will never discriminate among people. This is what our prime minister feels," he said at the function organised by Rashtriya Isai Mahasangh.Singh said one cannot be in power and rule without love. "One can only rule with love. There is no other way," he added. "I would also say one thing on the Christian community. We do not want to level allegations against anybody. You may have also heard. If somebody wants to accept a religion, he should do that. There should not be any objection to it. But if mass conversion starts happening, large number of people start changing their religion, then it could be a matter of concern for any country," Singh said.He said in almost all countries, including Britain and America, minorities demand anti-conversion law. "Here (in India) I see majority demand that there should be an anti-conversion law. Then it is a matter of concern. It should not happen," Singh said.Citing a slogan in Sanskrit, the home minister said "we do not have allergy with anybody"."You want to enlighten people. This is your purpose right? 'Hum number badhane ke chakkar me kyon pade hain' (why are we for increasing the numbers?) Do we have to rule on somebody?" he asked. The programme was titled "Festival of Peace".Singh said there are attempts to create a sense of fear among people."BJP aa gayi. Ab gadbad hoga, ye hoga wo hoga (BJP has come. Now this or that will happen). We do not want to run the country by instilling a sense of fear. We want to run this country with a sense of confidence (among people). Nobody should have a sense of alienation. This will be our efforts, he said, adding that "all are welcome in the country.Citing examples, Singh said there had been attempts to defame the NDA government."Recently, stones were pelted at the churches. Some priests came and met me to demand security. I assured them all that those behind it will be punished. I also assured security to them. But it (stone pelting) started a month before the assembly elections and stopped a month after that. What would you say on that? Whose conspiracy is that," he asked.Singh said as far as the NDA government is concerned there will not be discrimination against anybody. PTI AKV SKL ZMN