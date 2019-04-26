We fire shells if Pak fires bullets, Cong plays Ilu-Ilu with terrorists: Shah

(Eds: Adds quotes, new intro) Jaipur, Apr 26 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah Friday said his partys policy is to reply with a bombshell if Pakistan fires a bullet, while the Congress just plays `Ilu-Ilu with terrorists. Shah borrowed the phrase from a Bollywood song Ilu is an abbreviation for `I love you at an election rally in Jalore, where he claimed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was "disappointed" when the Indian Air Force struck a terror camp in Pakistan. Rahul Baba, you do Ili-Ilu with terrorists. We dont do that. Our policy is very clear, he said. Wahan se goli ayegi to yahan se gola jayega (If a bullet comes here, a shell lands there), he said. Shah claimed there was disappointment at Rahul Gandhi's office when the IAF struck at Balakot in Pakistan after a terror strike in Kashmir. The day when the entire country was cheering, distributing sweets, there was disappointment at two places. One, in Pakistan and the other, in Rahul Gandhi and company's office, he said. He targeted the Congress over the call in the Valley to revive the post of `Wazir-e-Azam in Jammu and Kashmir. "Their allies in Kashmir say that there should be a second prime minister. They want two prime ministers. Can there be two prime ministers in one country? Kashmir is an integral part of India and no one can separate it from India, he said. The Bharatiya Janata Party president said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are about protecting the countrys honour, teaching a lesson to the terrorists and giving a befitting reply to Pakistan. He said Congress ruled for 55 years but only gave slogans in the name of removing poverty. Shah said he has come to the Jalore meeting after visiting 259 other locations and found there is support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi everywhere. "I have visited east, west, north and south of the country and only one slogan is common -- Modi, Modi, Modi, he said. It has become a slogan of everyone in the country. The slogan is not just because of Modi's popularity but also due to work done by the government under his leadership to win the people's hearts," he said. PTI SDA AG HMB ASHASH