We must all move together towards ending long-standing conflicts: Sri Sri Ravishankar

Bengaluru, Mar 8 (PTI) Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar, appointed by the Supreme Court as a member of a panel to mediate the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, on Friday said everybody must move together to end long-standing conflicts.The three-member panel is headed by former apex court judge F M I Kallifulla and also includes senior advocate Sriram Panchu. "We must all move together towards ending long-standing conflicts happily by maintaining harmony in society," Sri Sri Ravishankar said. "Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society - we must all move together towards these goals. #ayodhyamediation," he tweeted. The Supreme Court on Friday referred the politically sensitive case for mediation and gave the panel eight weeks to complete the process. A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the panel should file a progress report of the proceedings within four weeks and complete the process within eight weeks.