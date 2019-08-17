We remain vindicated: AAP on Kapil Mishra joining BJP

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The AAP said on Saturday that it remains vindicated after Kapil Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, switched sides as he was enacting all the "theatrics" produced and directed by the BJP.Speculations about Mishra joining the BJP were doing rounds ever since he started criticising Kejriwal after being removed as a minister in May 2017. He grew close to many Delhi BJP leaders and often shared stage with them.Reacting to him joining the BJP,AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the party is glad that Mishra's "mask" is off."We are glad that he has taken off his mask today. We stand vindicated that he was enacting all theatrics for drama produced and directed by the BJP," Bhardwaj said in a statement."This is trademark politics of BJP and is a new normal in Indian politics," he said.Bhardwaj also alleged that there were allegations against Mishra that as minister in charge for Delhi Jal Board he tried to sabotage the party's prospects in MCD elections."We had first hand information that he was working as an agent of the BJP," Bhardwaj claimed."I called his bluff by getting him disqualified as an MLA. Even last week at the High Court, he was accusing the speaker of bias while maintaining he has nothing to do with BJP," he said.On AAP leader Richa Pandey Mishra joining the BJP, Bhardwaj said it was unfortunate that she "broke the trust" reposed on her by the party."However, we warmly wish her a good peaceful life wherever she goes," he said. PTIUZM SOMSOM