We want to reach out to more people with 'The Accidental Prime Minister': Director

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Director Vijay Ratnakar Gatte says his film "The Accidental Prime Minister", which hits the screens in January, will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu languages as they want to reach a wider audience.The film, starring Anupam Kher in the role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, is based on Sanjay Baru's book of the same name. "The Accidental Prime Minister" was originally shot in English and Hindi but the maker then decided to simultaneously release in Tamil and Telugu, Gatte said."Since the film is a story of the prime minister's office and belongs to the whole country, we want it to reach as far as possible and not just restrict it to the Hindi audience' Gatte said in a statement. The film, which is produced by Bloom Arts, Sunil Bohra & Dhawal Gada, will be released in about 3000 screens. PTI BK BKBK