We wanted world to see RSS and India as one, Imran did it: Sangh

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) A day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan attacked the RSS at the UN, the Hindutva organisation on Saturday said he has made its name synonymous with India and targeted the Sangh as it is against terrorism. Senior Rashtriya Swayam Sewak functionary Krishna Gopal also added wryly that Khan has ended up spreading the RSS' name and prayed that the Pakistan prime minister does not stop now. "The RSS is only in India and for India. It has no branch anywhere else in the world. Why is Pakistan angry with us? It means if it is angry with Sangh, then it is angry with India. The RSS and India have now become synonymous. "We also wanted that the world should see India and the RSS as one and the same, and not two separate entitles. Our Imran sahab has done this job very well and we congratulate him for that. He is spreading our name," the RSS joint general secretary said. Gopal, who was speaking at an event here, said people who are victims of terrorism or opposed to it now realise that the RSS is also against it. That is why, he said, Khan is attacking the RSS. "It is getting so much of fame without doing much and we pray that he should not stop now," Gopal said. PTI AG/KR AQSAQS