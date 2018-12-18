We will definitely work together: Rohit Shetty on collaborating with Akshay

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says he has discussed a few ideas with Akshay Kumar but the duo has not locked what exactly they will do next. There were reports that Rohit has signed Akshay for his next, which will go on floors post the filmmaker's "Simmba". When asked about the same, Rohit told PTI, "I've always been open about what I am doing. We have bounced one or two ideas. I would love to work with him and definitely we will be coming together."But at present we have just tossed an idea and we just had a few meetings on what can be done and what we should do. Everybody is saying our combination will be good."The director is currently awaiting the release of his next, cop-action- drama "Simmba". The film features Ranveer Singh in the titular role. Rohit has worked with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn previously and the director says Ranveer's energy is "totally different.""I haven't seen a guy with so much positivity. A boy who is a superstar at this young age. His mentality, his thinking is still middle class. Hence he is media's favourite, the audience loves him, he has a huge fan following."The "Chennai Express" director says Ranveer has no pretence and the way he works, he is on his way to become the next biggest superstar. "I've spent almost everyday with him for the last six months and you come to know if somebody's fake. He is genuinely what he is. What you see is what you get. By now the world knows about how hardworking, honest, emotional he is. He is the next biggest superstar." Also starring Sara Ali Khan, "Simmba" is scheduled to release on December 28. The director says, though he is aware he has a loyal film audience, he is happy the way "Simmba" has shaped up. "People feel my films are theirs. They have this ownership which works for me... But I am happy with the film. How big it'll be, the numbers it'll do, that's secondary. What matters to me is if I was honest. I can't lie to myself. "We have really worked hard on this one and given it our all. I make films every year and few films just fall on point, like 'Singham', 'Chennai Express' or 'Golmaal 3' and I know with 'Simmba' too this has happened. The beats are perfect." PTI JUR SHDSHD