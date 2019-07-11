We will keep our report card before people: Hry minister Abhimanyu

Chandigarh, Jul 11 (PTI) Ahead of the assembly polls in Haryana, state minister Abhimanyu Thursday said the BJP government will present its "report card" to the people and seek votes on the basis of the development work carried out by it. After its prodigious performance of winning all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP has drawn up a strategy to bag at least 75 of the 90 seats in the assembly elections due in October. At present, the BJP has 48 members in the state assembly. In 2014, the saffron outfit had, for the first time, formed government in the state on its own. "In the coming assembly polls, the people of Haryana will bring us back to power with an overwhelming mandate. Soon, we will keep our report card before the people. On its basis, we are going to seek votes," Abhimanyu told reporters. "We have tried to live up to people's expectations and have worked together like a team," he said, asserting that the people had rejected opposition parties whose "sole purpose is to grab power". In an obvious reference to the Haryana Congress which is ridden with factionalism and the INLD that witnessed a vertical split last year following a feud in the Chautala family, the finance minister said, "Those who cannot take their own team along, how will they run the state?" He said the BJP government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has brought transparency in all spheres and shown zero tolerance towards corruption. The people have backed ruling BJP's development-oriented agenda and rejected the politics of caste, regionalism and dynasty which prevailed earlier, the minister said. "We changed the system, brought transparency in all spheres, empowered citizens by making public services online...we are going before the people on the basis of our development work," he said. When asked about opposition parties' claim that the issues for the upcoming assembly polls would be different from those raised in the general elections, Abhimanyu replied, "They can daydream..." "The people of Haryana are wise, they know that the opposition's sole aim is to grab power and they are even fighting amongst themselves for this. They stand exposed," he said. Replying to a question, he said, "We are going to fight the assembly polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manohar Lal Khattar. We are fighting like a team and the people are with us. The opposition is in disarray and it's clear that we will once again form the next government." On the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal issue, the minister said the state will get its rightful share of waters. Abhimanyu also batted for a separate high court for Haryana at Chandigarh. At present, there is one high court for Punjab and Haryana while Chandigarh is the common capital of the two states. PTI SUN AAR