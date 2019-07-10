scorecardresearch
Weapons recovered from madrasa in UP; 6 detained

Bijnor (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) Six people were detained after police recovered weapons from a madrasa here, an officer said.Following a tip-off, a raid was carried out at madrasa Darul Quran Hamidia on Kandhla road in Sherkot area in the afternoon, Circle Officer (CO) Kripashankar Kannaujia said.Three countrymade pistols, a 32 bore pistol and bullets in large numbers were recovered from the madrasa, Kannaujia said.Those taken into custody are being questioned, the police said, adding that one of them belongs to Bihar and claims that he was a teacher at the madrasa. PTI COR SAB AD RHLRHL

