Wearing SP cap with uniform, PAC constable creates flutter by demanding Yogi govt's dismissal

Etawah (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) A Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constable, vacationing in his home district of Etawah, created a flutter recently when he arrived at the collectorate wearing his uniform with a Samajwadi Party (SP) cap and demanded the dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.Munish Yadav, posted in the 49th battalion of the PAC in Noida, wore a red SP cap along with his uniform on Friday and went to the district collectorate carrying a placard reading, "Yogi sarkar ko barkhast karo" (Dismiss the Yogi government).Interacting with reporters, the PAC constable claimed that law and order had collapsed in Uttar Pradesh and incidents of murder, loot and rape were on the rise. Under such circumstances, the governor should dismiss the BJP-led government immediately, he said.Yadav claimed that the country was more important to him than his job. He fled the scene when the police arrived to nab him.Later, Yadav's wife Ruby told reporters that her husband was instigated to go to the collectorate and demand the state government's dismissal by some people under the influence of liquor.Meanwhile, ASP Ram Yash Singh said the matter had come to the notice of officials."The constable has made a political statement which amounts to indiscipline for a government employee. Senior officials have been apprised of the incident and action will be taken against him," he added. PTI CORR SAB RC