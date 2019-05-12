Weather continues to remain hot in Delhi

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The weather continued to remain hot in the national capital, with the maximum temperature settling at 38.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, an official said. The minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Safdarjung observatory, the reading of which is considered to be official. The relative humidity was between 39 per cent and 63 per cent, a MeT Department official said. The weatherman has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of dust storm or thunderstorm with light rains and gusty winds. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 38 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 38.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, and the minimum, settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius. PTI URD URD SNESNE