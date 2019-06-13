Weather mostly dry in UP; Etawah hottest at 44.8 deg C

Lucknow, Jun 13 (PTI) The weather was mostly hot and dry in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, with Etawah being the hottest place in the state, even as capital city Lucknow saw some respite from the intense heat. The maximum temperature in Lucknow settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal, the Meteorological Department office said.Etawah recorded a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, the Met office said.The weather is likely to remain dry over most of eastern Uttar Pradesh till Saturday and rain and thunderstorm is likely at a few places in the region on Sunday, it said.The Met office said rain and thunderstorm is very likely at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and at a few places on Sunday. PTI NAV MAZ IJT