Weather to remain dry in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Nov 12 (PTI) Weather remained dry in Uttar Pradesh with shallow fog at isolated places in the eastern part of the state, the meteorological department said Monday. The day temperatures on Sunday was below normal in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Faizabad, Bareilly, Jhansi and Meerut divisions, it said. The lowest minimum temperature of 8.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Muzzafarnagar, said the Met office. It forecast dry weather in the state over the next two days. PTI NAV MAZ RHL