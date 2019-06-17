Weather turns pleasant as parts of Himachal receive light rain

Shimla, Jun 17 (PTI) Several parts of Himachal Pradesh Monday received light rain bringing relief from the heat, the Meteorological Department said.People from across the country have been thronging the hill-state to escape the searing heat wave conditions prevailing in the plains.At 23 millimetres, Dharamshala received the highest rainfall, followed by Kangra (17 mm), Bhuntar (10 mm), Janjehli (8 mm), Sundernagar (4.6 mm), Sangla (3 mm), Chamba and Kufri (2 mm each), Shimla and Fagu (1 mm each) and Kalpa (0.8 mm).Una continued to be the hottest place in the state with a high of 39.7 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong.The maximum temperature in Paonta Sahib was 38.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Solan (38), Bilaspur (35.6), Hamirpur (35.4), Kangra (35.2) and Sundernagar (35.1).State capital Shimla recorded a maximum of 26.5 degrees Celsius, while the popular tourist attraction Manali registered a high of 25.6 degrees Celsius.Dalhousie and Kufri recorded a maximum temperature of 21.9 and 17.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Meanwhile, issuing yellow weather warning for June 18, the Shimla MeT centre has forecast thunderstorm accompanied by hailstorm and gusty winds in the plains, low and middle hills of the state. PTI DJI RHL