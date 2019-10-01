Weatherman forecasts cloudy skies, possibility of light rain in city

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a humid Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 23.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. Humidity was recorded at 84 per cent at 8.30 am. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and thundershower. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the minimum on Wednesday is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 23.8 degrees Celsius. PTI SLB SLB DVDV