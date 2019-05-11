Weatherman predicts light rains on poll day in Delhi

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Delhiites might get some respite from scorching heat on poll day with the weatherman predicting partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain on Sunday.The maximum temperature settled at 38.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, and the minimum, settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, which is a notch below the season's average, according to the Safdarjung observatory, the reading of which is considered to be official.The relative humidity was between 38 per cent and 73 per cent, a Met official said.The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder with very light rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 39 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.The seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi go to polls on Sunday. PTI AMP AMP ANBANB