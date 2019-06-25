Weavers protest at Jantar Mantar against Telangana govt

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Weavers from Telangana Tuesday alleged that the state government had turned a blind eye towards their welfare and claimed that around 350 weavers have committed suicide so far. The weavers under the banner of 'Weavers United JAC' held a protest at Jantar Mantar here. "Weavers in the state do not have insurance and health card. If a weaver dies, the entire family will come down to the street and their children will become helpless", said Dasu Suresh, Chairman of Weavers United JAC. He said the government had announced Rs 273 crore budget for two years for the development of Telangana's weavers but not even a quarter of the amount has been spent by them so far. "Telangana government is not taking care of the weavers. Around 350 weavers suicides have taken place," he said. The organisation also demanded exemption from GST on yarn, colour dyes and related chemicals. The Weavers United JAC has written petitions to central government where they have put forward their demand which include setting up of an enquiry commission to look into the hunger related deaths and suicides of weavers and provision of Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the deceased families, a statement by the organisation said. They also demanded issuance of Rs 5 lakh health card to all weaver families and making weavers eligible for treatment in any private hospital, the statement added. PTI NIT NIT TDSTDS