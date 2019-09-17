Web platforms driven by demand: Gul Panag

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Actor Gul Panag has a number of shows, including one produced by Anushka Sharma, releasing on different streaming platfoms, which, she says, are liberating for actors as they are driven by audience demand.Panag will be seen on Amazon for "The Family Man", which will be followed by "Patal Lok". Her other shows on streaming platforms include "Pavan and Pooja" with Sharman Joshi and "Rangbaaz""With web platforms, we are bringing all shades of India. Mainstream platforms restrict and make popular only those shades that are palatable to masses and to a specific section of society. These platforms have managed to cater to the slices of audiences that TV networks try to do. This is more driven by demand and actual subscription," Gul told PTI.The actor is looking forward to her role of an intelligence officer in web-series "The Family Man" along with Manoj Bajpayee."I play an intelligence officer, a part that came most naturally to me, given that I come from armed forces background and I always wanted to play a member of the force. The series will be coming out on September 20 on Amazon Prime Video," she said.Next on the same platform is "Patal Lok"."There is a show that I am doing for Amazon Prime Video with Jaideep Ahlawat. It is a crime-drama. It is produced by Clean Slate Films. It is called 'Patal Lok'. It is an ensemble cast. I play a character that I enjoy playing," Gul said. "Pavan and Pooja" will tell the story of three couples at different stages of their lives."The series is about love and relationships at different stages of life, like in the 20s, late 30s and late 50s and early 60s. I play someone who is my age, who is married for about 15 years and there are complexities in their relationship. I am paired opposite Sharman Joshi and we are one of the three 'Pavan and Pooja'. There are basically three pairs of people. "The older one will have Deepti Navan and Mahesh Manjrekar, the younger one is played by Taruk and Natasha Bharadwaj. It will be directed by Shaad Ali and Ajay Buwvad. We have shot that already. I also have ZEE5's 'Rangbaaz'."Talking about the overdose of sex and violence in the web space and whether it should be a concern or not, Gul said, "I have always had nudity and intimacy clause in my contract. There is a contract that I have put in for implied and actual nudity as well a set of intimacy I am comfortable with. All my contracts have had this. "If filmmakers want to work with me then fine and if they don't want then probably they don't want to."Her next film will be "Bypass Road" that features Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead. She plays an antagonist in it. PTI KKP BKBK