Webb Fontaine Group FZ-LLC Signs a National Single Window Implementation Contract With the Government of Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal, Aug. 15, 2019 --Following a two-stage World Bank bid, Webb Fontaine Group, Dubai was awarded a contract with Nepal Department of Customs (DOC) to Design, Supply and Build a National Single Window platform for Trade in Nepal. The Government of Nepal seeks to implement the Nepal National Single Window (NNSW) as an integrated collaboration platform for trade, transport and logistics operations that will optimize the processing of import and export information, reduce time delays as well as costs, and increase certainty and predictability for the trade community. "We are happy to partner with the Government of Nepal in their drive to optimize processes, reduce delays and increase efficiency across the Nepalese trade community; driven by our turn-key solution and Single Window platform. Webb Fontaine's global footprint continues to grow with key presence across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East." Didier Reymond, CEO - Webb Fontaine Under the contract, Webb Fontaine will implement a turn-key solution that includes all hardware, software, services and support required to meet the defined business requirements. The main objectives are to implement a licensing module for more than 30 Other Government Agencies (OGAs) as well as electronic payment and strong connectivity with AsycudaWorld, the Customs system used by DOC. "We are confident that this initiative will increase ease of doing business in Nepal and will instil transparency and efficiency in the external trade through improving trade facilitation, in turn we believe the whole economy of Nepal will benefit from it" says Mr. Sushil Pandey, Project Coordinator, Nepal National Single Window (NNSW), Department of Customs, Government of Nepal. This project is funded by the World Bank as a grant received by Nepal Government from International Bank of Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) / International Development Association (IDA) as a component of Nepal-India Regional Trade and Transport Project (NIRTTP). Ministry of Finance, Department of Customs serves as the implementation agency for this project.