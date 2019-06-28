WebEngage And Kenscio Join Hands To Provide The Best Email Marketing Experience To Businesses

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, June 28th, 2019: WebEngage expands its burgeoning partner portfolio with the inclusion of Kenscio's Email Infrastructure & Deliverability Management Solution Intelligent retention marketing platform WebEngage announced an expansion of their ESP portfolio via a strategic partnership with Kenscio Digital Marketing. WebEngage is a cloud-based Marketing Automation solution that offers cross-channel user engagement via Email, SMS, Mobile and Web Push, In-App Messages, and Web Messages, IVR & Facebook. The email medium has been a critical player in WebEngage's cross-channel engagement portfolio. Currently, WebEngage powers through over 500 million emails every month across a wide variety of industry verticals. The decision to partner with Kenscio serves as a natural extension of WebEngages Email offering portfolio. Kenscio offers a comprehensive Email Deliverability Suite that enables marketers to strategically measure & manage email campaigns and ensure that their marketing emails are reaching the subscribers' Inbox through a gamut of smart features. With this alliance, WebEngage clients can access a robust email solution that specializes in deliverability accuracy and efficiency. WebEngage's Co-Founder & CEO, Avlesh Singh highlighted, "Email has always been a difficult channel to master, but with Kenscio's expertise in the domain and best in class infrastructure, WebEngage can confidently offer scale to its customers across the globe. We believe that such partnerships can help solve the complex challenges that modern marketers experience every day." Avlesh stressed on the importance of the email channel by stating that, "Email as a communication medium continues to be one of the biggest channels of engagement for a lot of consumer businesses. With WebEngage, marketers can create truly personalized and contextual email campaigns, and robust email solution providers like Kenscio help bolster our capabilities in that regard. This is just the beginning of a much deeper partnership that will touch several aspects of the business in the years to come." Kenscios CEO, Mr. Manjunatha KG mentioned, We are thrilled that our experience as an email infrastructure & solutions provider can be leveraged by WebEngage, who are leaders in the Omni-Channel Marketing Automation space. We look forward to collaborating with WebEngage to ensure that the clients benefit from contextual & personalized email campaigns and maximized deliverability and effectiveness. About WebEngage WebEngage is a Marketing Automation platform that offers cross-channel user engagement capabilities across channels like Email, SMS, Mobile and Web Push, In-App Messages, and Web Messages. Further, brands can create highly complex lifestyle marketing campaigns with a visual workflow builder called the Journey Designer. For more information, visit: https://webengage.com/ About Kenscio Kenscio offers innovative email marketing technology solutions to brands and enterprises by enabling personalization and one-to-one communication through digital marketing, big data, analytics, and creative-based solutions and services.For more information, visit: http://www.kenscio.com/ PWRPWR