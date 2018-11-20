WebfareKonnect 2018 - Web Entertainment Industry Summit had Successful Debut Edition

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)Pegged as one of India's most inclusive digital-focused IPs, Webfare Konnect, a brainchild of Kadmus Entertainment, have hosted a diverse mix of industry players from the web series, short films, music, and web comedy and brands in a conclave at Courtyard Marriott. The speaker line up boasted of industry honchos such as Abish Mathew, Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani, Be YouNick, PrajkataKoli, Dhruv Sehgal, K Mohan [Agnee Band] Bejoy Nambiar, Anjum Rajabali, Sacred Games writer Vasant Nath, Srishti Shrivastava, YashaswiniDayama, Veer Rajwant Singh, Aisha Ahmed, AkritiKakkar, Dino James, Atika Farooqui, Yahya Bootwala, Amandeep Singh, Mahek Mirza Prabhu and many more. The event was hosted by RJ Suren. Industry mavens like Guneet Monga, CEO & Producer at Sikhya Entertainment & Golden Gaddi Films, Gurpreet Singh - COO & Co-founder of One Digital Entertainment, Ashwin Suresh - Founder Pocket Aces, Sudeep Lahari, VP Content & Strategy, One Digital Entertainment, Shreyansh Pandey - AVP Content & Strategy - TVF, Mukta Bhatt - Head of Drishyam Play, Saurabh Bhowal, AVP and Head - Creative and Content of Times Network - Zoom Studios, Abhishek Gautam, Associate Producer of Humara Movie shared their learning while giving the attendees an understanding of what to expect in the future. Amiya Swarup, Director, Advisory Services from Ernst & Young gave an overview of this industry. Asif Bhamla - Founder of Bhamla Foundation addressed the important topic of social media for a social cause Some of the Key Highlights were: India's biggest YouTubers Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchalani shared the stage for the first time on this platform.Vasant Nath [Writer] shared the story behind the story of Netflixs scared gamesAbhish Mathew along with Be YouNick explore the journey of stand-up and web comedyThe Team Little things 2 along with Dhruv Sehgal was in the conversation.Guneet Monga, Bejoy Nambiar depicted the larger picture behind short films in India. The conclave has touched upon various challenges and opportunities that withstand in the digital space giving bright minds a chance to learn and adapt to this dynamic space. With more than 1000 plus attendees got an inclusive insight into the web industry including series, films, music, comedy, etc. through seminar and speaker's informative sessions. Ganesh Chavan, Founder, Kadmus Entertainment happily said, The versatility and dynamism of the digital world make it one of the most happening space to thrive in currently, we are overwhelmed by the astonishing response from the industry. Garnering the occasion with his esteemed presence Bhuvan Bam, Indian Web-sensation said, "Web series and Comedy have been a key aspect in today's world and which is growing rapidly. I am honored and delightful that I am part of this special momentum." Overwhelmingly Guneet Monga, Indian producer said, I am glad to be a part of this debut edition of Webfare Konnect 2018 and excited to share the stage with other amazing creators. About Webfare Konnect The Webfare Konnect is a conclave, a weave of Industry Professionals, belonging to the Digital Content Industry, Members of OTT Platforms, YouTubers, Stand-Up Comedians, etc. to impart knowledge about the contemporary developments in the Industry. This conclave has a unique proposition as it covers the five main pillars of the Web Entertainment Industry under one roof for the first time ever. Image1: Abish Mathew, Prajakta Koli, Nikunj Lotia, Ashish Chanchlani, Bhuvan Bam, YashaswiniDayama, Aisha Ahmed at WebfareKonnect 2018 Hosted by RJ Suren Image 2: Abish Mathew and Nikunj Lotia (Be YouNick) Felicitated by Ganesh Chavan, Founder, Webfare at WebfareKonnect 2018 PWRPWR