Weddingz.in Witnesses 480% Revenue Growth 12 Months Post-OYO Acquisition; Expands to Over 30 Cities in India

India's Largest Wedding Company, Weddingz.in, is a one-stop-shop for all wedding services As of August 2019, Weddingz.in has 750+ venues across 30+ cities and is 1500+ employees strong Over 600 % growth in bookings since the acquisition by OYO in August 2018 NEW DELHI, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- India's Largest Wedding Company, Weddingz.in, today announced its rapid expansion and growth in India. A year after its acquisition by OYO Hotels & Homes, India's largest, world's 3rd largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes, living and workspaces, Weddingz.in has witnessed 480% growth in revenue. Backed by OYO's operational capabilities, a unique offering of providing hassle-free wedding experience and 1500+ talented employees, Weddingz.in has become a household name for a great wedding experience. Weddingz.in has witnessed 636% growth in bookings since August 2018 and enjoys high customer delight. Weddingz.in, currently has 750+ venues present in 30+ cities which are completely managed by Weddingz.in. These venues offer the customer the 'guarantee' of a great event without any hassles or last-minute chaos. Weddingz also offers customers a one-stop solution for all their needs as post venue booking, they can book decor, photographers, makeup artists and more guided by a dedicated wedding planner, all at guaranteed best prices. Weddingz.in also has the largest reach and the highest engagement rates on social media in the wedding space globally on Instagram with 1.4 Million+ Followers. Commenting on the growth, Sandeep Lodha, CEO, Weddingz.in said, "Weddingz.in was founded with the mission of adding value to the wedding planning experience of people and making it entirely hassle-free on a single platform. Weddingz.in a unique offering that guarantees a great event with thorough pre and event day checks, offers a one-stop-shop for all wedding services and ensures 100% transparency with everything documented. In a span of 12 months, we have scaled great heights and expanded our presence witnessing 480% growth in revenue. Since joining forces with OYO, we have witnessed dramatic growth in supply, which is one of our key drivers to growth. Today, our full inventory venues are managing over 3500 beautiful events, end to end, per month. We plan to tap the enormous opportunity the wedding industry offers and expand in India while being committed to our mission of simplifying wedding planning for Indians and adding value to our venues and partners." Weddingz.in offers an in-house team of trusted & curated vendors who believe in delivering nothing but the best including Photography, Make-up, Wedding Planners, Mehendi, Rentals, Pandit/ Priests, Decor, Choreography, Transport, Entertainment, Anchor, Catering, Gifting, DJ, Invites, Band-Baja Ghodiwala. Weddingz.in is currently present in 30+ cities namely Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Nasik, Udaipur, Indore,Bhopal, Baroda, Visakhapatnam, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Surat, Goa, Agra, Chennai, Guwahati, Indore, Amritsar, Bhubaneshwar, Daman-Diu, Gandhinagar, Kanpur, Meerut, Siliguri, Ujjain.About Weddingz.in Weddingz.in is India's Largest Wedding Company providing a hassle-free Wedding experience. Weddingz.in offers customers a fully managed, one-stop platform for all their needs to organise a superlative wedding experience including providing beautiful and spacious venues, managing themed decor, end to end catering, in-house photographers and makeup artists guided by a dedicated wedding planner, all at guaranteed best prices. Acquired by OYO Hotels & Homes in 2018, Weddingz.in has seen tremendous growth and is now present in over 30 cities with over 750 venues. About OYO Hotels & Homes: Opening its doors in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes is the world's third-largest chain of hotels, homes, managed living and workspaces. The portfolio combines fully operated real estate comprising of more than 23,000 hotels and 46,000 vacation homes. OYO along with Vacation Homes categories managed by the company under OYO Homes, Belvilla and Dancenter brands can be found in more than 800 cities in 80 countries, including the U.S., Europe, U.K., India, Malaysia, Middle East, Indonesia, Philippines, and Japan. For more information, log onto https://www.oyorooms.com/