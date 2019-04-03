WedMeGood raises $2.6 mn funding

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) WedMeGood, an online platform for wedding-related services, Wednesday said it has raised USD 2.6 million in funding from Orchid India, a part of an investment fund which mainly invests in China. The fund was an early investor in unicorns like C-trip and autohome and it has also invested in the biggest online wedding platform in China called Hunliji. WedMeGood plans to use the series A funding to expand operations in India and enhance its product offerings, it said in a statement. The company is looking at investing further in the product, user acquisition and diversification of revenue streams, Anand Shahani, co-founder of WedMeGood, said. PTI SR SHW MRMR