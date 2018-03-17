WEEKLY-MARKET-REVIEW 4 LAST

In the New York Comex trade, gold for April delivery

In the New York Comex trade, gold for April delivery fell to settle at USD 1,312.30 an ounce compared to last weekends close of USD 1,324.00, while May silver contract moved down to end at USD 16.272 an ounce from USD 16.608 earlier.

On the domestic front, standard gold (99.5 purity) resumed lower at Rs 30,370 per 10 grams from last Fridays closing level of Rs 30,395, and later moved in a range of Rs 30,490 and Rs 30,210, before settling at Rs 30,310, revealing a loss of Rs 85, or 0.28 per cent.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also commenced lower at Rs 30,520 per 10 grams compared to preceding weekend level of Rs 30,545 and later hovered in a range of Rs 30,640 and Rs 30,360, before finishing at Rs 30,360, showing a loss of Rs 85 per 10 grams, or 0.28 per cent.

Silver ready (.999 fineness) opened higher at Rs 38,455 per kilo gram from last Fridays closing level of Rs 38,385 and moved in a range of Rs 38,565 and Rs 38,155 before settling at Rs 38,275, showing a loss of Rs 110 per kilo, or 0.29 per cent.