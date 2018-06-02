WEEKLY-MARKET-REVIEW 5 LAST

Oils and Oilseeds: Edible oils declines, Industrial oils gains while, linseeds oil slip at the Vashi oils and oilseeds wholesale market during the week under review.

Groundnut oil declined further following reduced demand from stockist and retailers.

Refined palmolein also fell owing to subdued offtake from retailers.

Castorseeds bold and castoroil commercial firmed up further due to sustained demand from soaps and shippers indutries.

However, Linseeds oil slipped owing to poor demand from paint and allied industries.

In the edible oil segment, groundnut oil opened stable at Rs 840 and later eased to close at Rs 835 as against its previous weekends level of Rs 840 per 10kg, showing a loss of Rs 5 per 10kg.

Refined palmolein resumed lower at Rs 722 and later eased further to settle at Rs 720 from its last weekends level to Rs 727, showing a loss of Rs 7 per 10kg.

Castorseeds bold commenced lower at Rs 4,015 and drifted further to Rs 4,000, before recovering to finish at Rs 4,040, as against last Saturdays closing level of Rs 4,025, showing a rise of Rs 15 per 100kg.

Castoroil commercial also opened lower to Rs 833 and fell further to Rs 835, before rebounding to end at Rs 838 as compared to last weekends level of Rs 835, showing a gain of Rs 3 per 10kg.

Linseed oil opened slightly higher at Rs 803 and rose further to Rs 806, before easing to close at Rs 800 as against last Saturdays closing level of Rs 802, showing a marginal loss of Rs 2 per 10kg. PTI ARR ARR ARR