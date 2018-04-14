WEEKLY MARKET REVIEW 7 LAST

In cross-currency trade, the rupee retreated sharply

In cross-currency trade, the rupee retreated sharply against the British pound and settled at 92.97 per pound from last weekend level of 90.96.

The home currency also fell back against the euro and Japanse yen to finish at 80.31 and 60.55 per 100 yens as compared to 79.50 and 60.53, respectively.

In the forward market, premium for dollar declined sharply due to heavy receiving from exporters.

The benchmark six-month forward dollar premium payable for August dropped to 95.50-97.50 paise from 102-104 paise and the far-forward contract maturing in February 2019 also slumped to 216.50-218.50 paise from 223-225 paise last Friday. PTI EDM EDM