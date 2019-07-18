WEF' arm, Telangana govt ink pact to send medical supplies via drones

Hyderabad, Jul 18 (PTI) The World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network and the Telangana government Thursday announced they are set to launch an innovative project to deliver emergency medical supplies such as blood and vaccines via drones.The pilot project, called Medicine from the Sky, will run in partnership with the state government and HealthNet Global Limited, according to an official release.It will help facilitate decision-making in healthcare supply chains, focus on last-mile deliveries and address issues that affect the medical distribution system, the statement said.We hope that through this pilot (project) with the World Economic Forum, we can inform the Centre on the regulations that can help us positively use drones and unlock the potential of India by harnessing technology, Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT and Industries, Telangana, said.K Hari Prasad of HealthNet Global said the project will provide an evidence-based approach for implementation of drones in healthcare.Murat Sonmez, managing director and head of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network, said drones have immense applications in the healthcare sector.The roll-out of the project in India could be transformational. PTI GDK AQS ABHABH