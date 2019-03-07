Welcome support from secular parties to defeat BJP: CPI(M) in Tripura

Agartala, Mar 7 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Thursday said it would welcome support from any secular and democratic party in its fight against BJP in Tripura in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.Though the CPI(M) has decided to field candidates for both the Lok Sabha seats in the state, it would be glad to work with secular and democratic political parties or individuals, who wish to extend support to defeat the BJP in the parliament polls, state party secretary Goutam Das told reporters."The CPI(M) has been contesting in both Lok Sabha seats in Tripura since 1952. Both the seats were won by the party in most elections. But this time it is necessary to oust the BJP from power in the country. We shall be glad if any secular and democratic party or any individual extends support to us to defeat the BJP," Das said."We would soon declare the names of our candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats. We feel it extremely necessary to oust the Modi government and set up a secular government with alternative policies at the Centre," he said.In the last general elections, CPI(M) had won both -- Tripura East (ST) and Tripura West -- seats defeating Congress candidates.The CPI(M), which was the state's ruling party during the last Lok Sabha polls in 2014, had bagged 64 per cent votes. Congress had secured 15.20 per cent votes, while BJP could manage only 5.70 per cent.After ending the 25-year Left rule in the state, the BJP is hopeful this time about the two seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.Political sources in the state said no formal talks have taken place between the Congress and the CPI(M) in regard to seat-sharing in this northeastern state.Das said his party has submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission in Delhi on Wednesday and complained about "death of democracy in Tripura" under the BJP rule."Democracy has become obsolete in Tripura since BJP-IPFT combine assumed office in March last year. We have sought interference of the Election Commission to ensure peaceful, free and fair Lok Sabha election," he said. PTI JOY SNS SOMSOM