New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Well-known hair dresser Jawed Habib on Monday joined the BJP in the presence of party national secretary Tarun Chugh. Chugh was accompanied by the party's national media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh. Welcoming Habib into the party, Mayukh said he joined the party inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.