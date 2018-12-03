scorecardresearch
Welspun Enterprise inks agreement with NHAI for Rs 2,005 cr proj in TN

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Welspun Enterprises said Monday it has inked a pact with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a Rs 2,005 crore highway project in Tamil Nadu."NHAI and Welspun Sattanathapuram Nagapattinam Road Private Limited (WSNRPL), a subsidiary of Welspun Enterprises Ltd, have executed the Concession Agreement on December 3, 2018 for four-laning of Sattanathapuram to Nagapattinam section of NH-45A (New NH -332) in Tamil Nadu," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.It said the project falls under NHDP Phase-IV and will be implemented on hybrid annuity mode (HAM)."WSNRPL will develop the project at a Bid Project Cost of Rs 2,004.51 crore and first year O&M (operation and maintenance) cost of Rs 5 crore," the company said.The construction period is two years and WSNRPL has received a firm sanction letter from lenders for this project, the company said in the filing. PTI NAM BAL

