Welspun Enterprises net up 37% at Rs 47cr in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Welspun Enterprises Tuesday reported a rise of 37 per cent in its net profit to Rs 47.30 crore in the third quarter ended December this fiscal.The company's net profit stood at Rs 34.40 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.Its total income increased by 48 per cent to Rs 439.90 crore as against Rs 297.10 crore a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing. PTI KPM KPM BALBAL