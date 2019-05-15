Welspun Enterprises Q4 net up 17% at Rs 30 cr

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Welspun Enterprises Wednesday reported 17 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 29.63 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19, on the back of higher income. The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.31 crore in the corresponding quarter a year-ago, Welspun Enterprises said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. The company's consolidated total income during January-March quarter rose to Rs 730.56 crore as compared with Rs 431.88 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses during the quarter also increased to Rs 654.31 crore from Rs 376.39 crore in the year-ago period. PTI NAM RVKRVK
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today