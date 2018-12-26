Were customs officials polite, courteous? give feedback on arrival at Delhi international airport

(Eds: Removing comma from 1st para) New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Were the customs officials you interacted with polite and courteous? How quickly were your customs formalities cleared? Passengers coming from abroad can now give their feedback on these questions at an electronic kiosk inaugurated Wednesday at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here. The kiosk at the international arrival hall of the airport has been set up to gather feedback from passengers on ease of customs clearance. After inaugurating the e-kiosk, chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) S Ramesh said that the customs has been keeping pace with international best practices in respect of passenger as well as cargo facilitation. "Technology is being used in all aspects of customs functioning to reduce dwell times and to engage constructively with stakeholders," he said. Ramesh said similar feedback mechanisms would be implemented at other international airports in metropolitan cities of the country as well. "This (e-kiosk) is representative of our constant endeavours to further the ease of doing business and to conscientiously seek stakeholders' inputs in order to serve them better," said S K Sawhney, Principal Chief Commissioner of Delhi customs. Although, the customs has conducted passenger satisfaction surveys in the past, the e-kiosk would enable collection of response in real time. Passenger feedback gathered from the e-kiosk would be used to bring in further improvement wherever required, a statement issued by the customs said. "How do you rate your overall customs clearance experience at IGI airport," reads another question, that allows passenger to choose their response from four options-- unsatisfactory, satisfactory, good and excellent. Commissioner S K Sinha, Additional Commissioner Amandeep Singh, Assistant Commissioner Kalrav Rakesh Mishra and senior officials of the Bureau of Immigration were among those present at the inauguration ceremony. PTI AKV AKV SNESNESNE