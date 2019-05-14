Werner Herzog to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at European Film Awards

Berlin, May 14 (PTI) Veteran filmmaker Werner Herzog will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 European Film Awards.The 76-year-old filmmaker is considered a pioneer in the global cinema industry. He has films such as "Heart of Glass", "Even Dwarfs Started Small", "Aguirre, the Wrath of God" and "Rescue Dawn" to his credits.Herzog will be feted at the the 32nd European Film Awards on December 7 in Berlin, the organisers said in a statement. He is being recognised for his "outstanding body of work".Ironically, the director has never won a European Film Award and was only nominated once, in 1999 for "My Best Fiend", his documentary on longtime collaborator and German actor Klaus Kinski.Herzog recently released two documentaries -- "Meeting Gorbachev", on the former Soviet leader and "Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin".His latest feature film, "Family Romance, LLC" is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. PTI RB RB