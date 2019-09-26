Weschler's Auctioneers & Appraisers Features Rare Finds of Francis Newton Souza Paintings

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - Three of his best works are up for sale from September 24th to October 15th, 2019 at Weschler's Auctioneers & AppraisersMUMBAI, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'An Artist', 'An Award Winner', 'A Sensation', Francis Newton Souza known as F.N. Souza (1924-2002), one of India's foremost and best known contemporary painters, had a modern outlook in his artwork. He was one of India's most important and influential painters of the 20th century and the very first to win international accolades and fame. Three of his best works are up for private sale at Weschler's Auctioneers & Appraisers from September 24, 2019 onwards, displaying Souza artworks. A man of great admiration has millions of fans waiting to own his work and in some small way be a part of his remarkable journey.A founder of Mumbai's highly influential Progressive Artists' Group, he moved to London in the late 40s where his talent was quickly recognized. His big break as an artist came in the year 1955, when his 'Nirvana of a Maggot' got published in the Encounter magazine, which was owned by Stephen Spender. This was a perfect platform for Souza to start his painting career in London. In 1959, one of his books 'Words and Lines' was published and it received literary recognition. In 1967, he migrated to New York where he received the prestigious Guggenheim International Award in recognition of his timeless and priceless contribution to the art society. Souza possessed a taste like no other when it came to his artwork.One of his most recurring themes was that of the conflicts in a man-woman relationship. The women who ascended his canvases were often bold and challenged the thought process of their observers. The figures that gave life to his paintings were deliberately distorted and revealed an uninhibited, realistic style. At the same time, there was a visible influence of the folk art of Goa, and the Renaissance paintings, landscapes of 18th and 19th century Europe, etc. Today, his paintings adorn the walls of many museums all over the world. The THREE SOUZA LIMITED MASTERPIECES that expect to draw attention of all art lovers at the exquisite Weschler's auction house are on 'oil on canvas' and 'acrylic on canvas' namely 'Vatican City scape', 'Your face, My Thane' and 'Tres Cabecas Em Lisbao'. These portraits are amongst the numerous works that Souza produced in Goa at the ancestral De Souza Mansions as well as his home in London. These three portraits for private sale, the abstract portraits of 'Vatican Cityscape', 'Your face, My Thane' and 'Tres Cabecas Em Lisbao' holds great value for F N Souza and his family, as it represents Souza's affinity for the catholic faith and for Goan and Portuguese culture and history. All the pieces placed for the sale comes with a specific authenticity certificate which was signed and is notarized by F. N Souza during his last family vacations in Goa and Karwar, just a year before his passing.In addition, other exquisite Souza pieces are currently available at iGavel Auctions (https://www.igavelauctions.com/) presented by Lark Mason Associates, which is a great venue for Asian Art in New York City.Gather to witness a maker's yearning and desire in the form of a dynamic array of artistry at Waddington's Auctioneers & Appraisers (https://www.waddingtons.ca/) in November 2019.Where: Weschler's Auctioneers & AppraisersDate: September 24, 2019 onwardContact: Ms.Colette ChipmanAbout F.N. SouzaBorn in to an aristocratic Roman Catholic family in Goa, Francis Newton Souza married Francis Patrick Souza's mother Barbara Maureen Zinkant in 1965 in London; soon after they relocated to New York City in 1967. The Souza lineage can be traced to the Portuguese royal family. Their roots are linked to Martim Afonso De Sousa, the 12th Governor of Goa, appointed by Dom Joao the 3rd of Portugal, to rule Goa from 1542 to 1545. The Souza family own properties and mansions in many parts of Goa and are respected members of society that serve as judges, advocates, doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs and educationists. Today, the De Souza's have settled over the length and breadth of the globe including Mumbai, Goa, Europe, Africa, America and Australia. On his frequent visits to Goa from the UK and New York Souza created thousands of works of art including, 'Women and Phoenix' (1950); 'Nude in Profile' (1952); 'Indian Women' (1954); Untitled 'Head of Man' (1957 & 1960) 'The Roman' (1966) and many more on canvas, board and cloth. The F.N. Souza International Fine Art Foundation and Family Trust was started in memory of Francis Newton Souza over 12 years ago to preserve his legacy and his family history and aristocratic ancestry. PWRPWR