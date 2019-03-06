West Bengal only state that did not participate in cleanliness survey

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) West Bengal is the only state which did not participate in the central government's cleanliness survey, a senior government official said on Wednesday. In 2017 as well, the Trinamool Congress-ruled state had not participated in the survey. "Today, the results of cleanliness survey were announced. The entire country was eagerly waiting for the results. West Bengal is the only state which has not participated in it," the official said. Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the third straight year in the cleanliness survey (Swachh Survekshan 2019), the results of which were released on Wednesday. The second and third positions in the category were grabbed by Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh and Mysore in Karnataka. Indore has retained the cleanest city ranking among 4,237 cities. PTI BUN CK