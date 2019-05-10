West Delhi: SADD announces support to Congress' Mahabal Mishra in Lok Sabha polls

/R New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi (SADD), a splinter group of the Shiromani Akali Dal, has announced its support to Congress' Mahabal Mishra who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from West Delhi. "The West Delhi seat is meant only for Mahabal Mishra because he is an old and experienced leader and he has been working for the public. "When Mishra was a legislator and MP, he had done a lot of work for the development of the area. We extend our full support to him," Paramjeet Singh Sarna, president of the SADD's Delhi unit, said. He alleged that the RSS and the BJP are the "biggest threat" to the Sikh religion. The West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is dominated by Punjabis and Sikhs. It also has a sizeable population of Purvanchalis and Jats. Thanking the SADD for the "extra strength", Mishra said, "The development work in Delhi is completely silenced and there is a crisis of livelihood in front of the youth due to the anti-people policies of the Modi government. "The GST and the demonetisation had troubled the merchant class and their business is also closed." Mishra, a former MP from the constituency, is pitted against BJP's incumbent MP Pravesh Verma and AAP's debutant Balbir Singh Jhakhar. All the seven Lok Sabha seats, including the West Delhi, in the national capital will go to polls on May 12. PTI GJS AQS