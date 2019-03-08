West Opens New Digital Technology Center in Bengaluru, India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India(NewsVoir)West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today officially opened the Companys new Digital Technology Center (DTC) in Bengaluru, India, a regional hub of digital and technology talent. This State-of-the-art business space will serve as a global center of excellence for the Companys Digital and Transformation (D&T) team, alongside teams based in Exton, Pennsylvania, and Eschweiler, Germany. Our team at West appreciates and understands the important role that technology plays in our business, and the tremendous opportunity it has to enhance the way in which we operate, both externally and internally, said Silji Abraham, Chief Digital and Transformation Officer, West. This Digital Technology Center will allow our team to create compelling digital experiences for our global customer base across hemispheres, source talent from Indias fast-growing technology industry and bring forward the latest digital advancements to create insights and value for our customers and team members - ultimately delivering better business results. The DTC is an important part of West's ongoing efforts to enhance customer engagement through digital marketing, digital manufacturing and automations to accelerate internal and external business processes. Last year, West launched its online Knowledge Center, which provides scientific insight and detailed technical information in the form of scientific reports, bulletins, presentations and literature from our skilled team of professionals. Earlier this year, West also launched its e-commerce platform, a one-stop solution for small quantity containment and delivery products and services from West, designed to improve access to its high-quality product offerings. The DTC spans 17,000 square feet in the heart of Bengalurus Outer Ring Road (ORR) technology district. Bengaluru, popularly known as the Silicon Valley of India, hosts millions of engineers from across the country. The Company is currently recruiting for technology professionals in various domains such as network security, cloud architecture, ERP and applications development. West has had a presence in India since 2014, with a manufacturing plant in Sri City and a commercial office in Hyderabad. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a description of factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Except as required by law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. About WestWest Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability and safety of the worlds pharmaceutical drug supply. West is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Wests 2018 net sales of $1.7 billion reflect the daily use of approximately 112 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world.