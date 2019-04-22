Western Army Commander reviews operational preparedness of Yol Cantonment

Jammu, Apr 22 (PTI) Army Commander, western command, Lieutenant General Surinder Singh Monday reviewed the operational preparedness of Yol Cantonment in Himachal Pradesh, a defence spokesperson said. The Army Commander was briefed by General Officer Commanding, Rising Star Corps, Lieutenant General J S Nain on the operational preparedness and upgradation of security infrastructure, the spokesman said. Later, the Commander interacted with the troops, the official added. The Army Commander expressed confidence in the operational preparedness of the Indian Army to meet any threat manifested by inimical and anti-national elements, he said. PTI TAS AB INDIND