Western Army commander visits forward locations in Jammu

/R Jammu, Oct 7 (PTI) General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Command Lt Gen R P Singh on Monday visited forward locations of Jammu-based 'Tiger Division' and reviewed the operational preparedness, a defence spokesman said. The General Officer visited the troops deployed in the forward areas and complimented them for maintaining a high state of vigil, he said. The spokesman said the commander asked the troops to be cautious and ever vigilant towards the external threats facing the country, as also maintaining a high state of readiness. Lt Gen Singh appreciated efforts being made by all security agencies to guard the borders of the country. He stressed upon the need to coordinate their efforts so that prompt action can be undertaken to defeat the nefarious designs of the adversaries, he said. PTI TAS AQS