'Westworld' location at Paramount Ranch burns down in California wildfires

Los Angeles, Nov 10 (PTI) The Western Town at Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, California, that served as a filming location to popular series "Westworld", has burned down due to the Woolsey wildfire.The news was shared by the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area on Twitter."Westworld" used the Western town set to shoot its Main Street scenes. The HBO series is also shot at the Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita and in Utah and other locations, reported Variety."Paramount Ranch was one of the locations used during seasons one and two of Westworld, in addition to the primary location at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita. Westworld is not currently in production, and as the area has been evacuated, we do not yet know the extent of the damage to any structures remaining there. Most importantly, our thoughts go out to all those affected by these horrible fires," HBO said in a statement. Paramount Ranch's cowboy town has served as the filming location for several projects over the years. Some of the films include "American Sniper", "Norbit", "The Love Bug" and "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer". From 1992 to 1997, it was used as the setting for the TV show "Dr.Quinn, Medicine Woman".The fast moving blaze, known as the "Camp Fire," began Thursday morning. Fanned by strong winds, it has scorched 70,000 acres (28,300 hectares) and has not been contained, the California Fire Department (Cal Fire) said.The is also one of the most in-demand locations in California for Hollywood stars seeking privacy and luxury, and has been home to Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt and a host of other celebrities. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, who lives just north of coastal Malibu in Calabasas, revealed on Instagram that she was forced to flee her home.