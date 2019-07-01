WFAN Introduces ' Want to be Your Own Boss' Webinar Series for Women on Sabbatical and Corporate Women

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Financial Advisers Network (WFAN) is Asia's first fee-only Women Financial Advisers Network. WFAN is on a mission to help women launch and nurture a flourishing fee-only Financial Life Planning and Investment Advice Practice so that they and their clients can lead a 'Rich' and 'Balanced' Life.A collaboration between Life & Money, an innovative, holistic digital platform with a vision to empower Indians to lead a rich and balanced life and Garrett Planning Network in the USA whose mission is to help make competent, objective financial advice accessible to all people. WFAN is the result of a long term friendship between Sheryl Garrett, recognized as a pioneering Icon in the financial planning and investment advice industry, and Partha Iyengar, Asia's first Financial Life Planner from Money Quotient, Inc. US and co-founder of Life & Money.The first of WFAN's series of online webinars focusing on encouraging women to be self-employed, 'Want to be your own Boss,' is scheduled for July 4th and will be presented by Sheryl and Partha. Click the link below to register. https://www.facebook.com/events/webinar/want-to-be-your-own-boss/694921554301000/WFAN recently launched its website - www.wfan.inand its larger purpose is in alignment with some of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. These include health and well-being for women, narrowing the gender gap at the workplace, reducing inequalities, help women earn a reasonable income, innovation in business, and through partnerships and collaborations create opportunities for more women to become entrepreneurs. By leveraging on the expertise of Life & Money for its holistic financial wellness programs and the Garrett Planning Network that consists of 250 Financial Advisers serving over 25,000 citizens of USA, WFAN believes it is possible to fulfill the UN Sustainable Development Goals by building and nurturing a thriving community of Independent Women Financial Advisers in India. WFAN has taken the first step towards achieving these goals by forming the WFAN community on SHEROES, a women's social and economic empowerment community platform with 14 million users currently across geographies. WFAN believes that through this partnership it can empower hundreds and thousands of women to take their first step towards financial independence and lead a balanced and meaningful life.About Life & MoneyLife & Money is a Pioneering Digital Platform with a vision to empower Indians to lead a 'Rich' and 'Balanced Life'. Our new initiative of launching the Women Financial Advisers Network in collaboration with the Garrett Planning Network, USA is the first step towards achieving it.Quick Facts:2009 - Launched as Accretus Solutions India LLP, serving the HNI clients.2010 - Launched the Financial Wellness Programs for millennials in corporations and colleges in India.2011 - Launched the Holistic Financial Wellness Programs covering the qualitative aspects of 'Life'.2013 - Rebranded as 'Life & Money' and reached out to consumers and financial advisers with our unique Holistic Financial Wellness Programs for consumers and 'Life Planning' training programs for Advisers in India. Till date, reached out to more than 4000 participants involving over 100 experiential learning workshops. The success of the program for consumers was the significant behavioral change among the greater number of participants. The success of the program for Financial Advisers was getting invited to do workshops across the length and breadth of the country. This was primarily through word of mouth and testimonials.Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941574/WFAN_Logo.jpg PWRPWR