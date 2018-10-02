WH official praises Sundar Pichai

By Lalit K Jha Washington, Oct 2 (PTI) A senior White House official on Tuesday praised Google's Indian-American CEO Sunder Pichai for his commitment to attend a planned summit with technology company leaders later this month.The meeting would be chaired by President Donald Trump."We had a great meeting, great meeting. I admire him, respect him, very constructive back and forth. He was extremely cooperative. I really enjoyed it and he committed to come back to the White House," White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters."We're going to have a little conference. The president will preside over it. We will have the big internet companies, the big social media companies, search companies, and some who are dissatisfied with those companies. And I don't know if we've set a date yet, but I reckon it's going to be around the middle of October," he said in response to a question.Born in Chennai, 46-year-old Pichai took over as Google CEO three years ago. Kudlow hoped that leaders of other major social media companies Twitter and Facebook would be participating in the conference along with Google. "That is our hope," he added. PTI LKJ ZHZH