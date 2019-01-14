What action taken against unauthorised constructions in Dwarka: SC asks SDMC

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to explain why it has not taken action against unauthorised constructions in Dwarka here despite the issue being flagged by the court-mandated monitoring committee on sealing.A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta perused a report filed by the monitoring committee which highlighted the issue of unauthorised constructions in Sector 7 of Dwarka sub-city here.The bench was told that residential plots were converted into showrooms, restaurants and gyms, and the committee had on October 30 last year inspected the area along with the deputy commissioner of the SDMC's Najafgarh's zone.The report said the deputy commissioner was asked to issue show cause notices to the violaters who have made unauthorised constructions, but no action was taken by the civic agency."Why have you not taken any action?" the bench asked the SDMC's counsel.The counsel said necessary action has to be taken by the land owning agency, which is the revenue department, in respect of the unauthorised constructions and misuse of land."Municipal bye-laws are not followed. They are given plots for residential purposes. If they are not following it (the law), the municipal agency has to take action," the bench said.The court also asked the revenue department to explain its stand as to what action they have taken in this regard.The bench has posted the matter for hearing after three weeks.In its report, the committee has said a 20-point programme was initially launched by former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 and it was subsequently restructured in 1982 and 1986.It said under the programme, residential plots were distributed to thousands of economically deprived people to develop habitable space in different parts of Delhi."A total of 12,500 plots were allotted from the year 1981 to 1985 and 9,576 plots from the year 1985 to 1989 solely for residential purpose," the report said.It added that most of the plots have changed hands, and the present owners have carried out unauthorised constructions of up to five to six floors, amalgamating adjoining plots for commercial use.The reported stated that the area behind Sector 7 of Dwarka was one where the committee carried out an inspection.The apex court is seized of issues related to validity of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2006, and subsequent legislations that protect unauthorised constructions from being sealed in the national capital.The monitoring committee, comprising K J Rao, former advisor to the Election Commissioner; Bhure Lal, chairman of Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority; and Major General (Retd) Som Jhingan, was set up on March 24, 2006, by the top court. PTI ABA ABA ANBANB