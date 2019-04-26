What did 5 generations of your family do for poor except giving slogans? Shah asks Rahul

Jalore (R'than), Apr 26 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah on Friday targeted Rahul Gandhi over the proposed minimum income scheme, Nyay, wondering what five generations of the Congress chief's family did for the poor "except giving slogans". "Rahul baba is touring the country and talking about giving 'justice'. Rahul baba, five generations of your family have ruled the country for 55 years. What have they done except giving slogans to the poor of the country?" Shah said at a rally in Rajasthan's Jalore. Gandhi had announced that Rs 72,000 would be given as minimum income annually to poor families, benefiting around 25 crore people, if the Congress comes to power in the Lok Sabha polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said he was addressing the people here after visiting 259 different locations and one common thing he found was the "tremendous support in favour" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in "all directions" of the country. "I have visited the east, west, north and south of the country and only one slogan is common: 'Modi, Modi, Modi'. It has become a slogan of everyone in the country. The slogan is not just because of Modi's popularity, but also due to the work done by the government under his leadership to win people's heart," Shah added. PTI AG SDAHMB