What did Cong do to punish anti-Sikh riots accused when it was in power: Javadekar

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar Saturday said Rahul Gandhi has asked Sam Pitroda to apologise for his remarks on the anti-Sikh riots, but the Congress president should tell what his party did to punish those guilty of the "genocide" when it was in power. Pitroda, a close aide of Gandhi on Thursday said 'hua to hua' (so what, it happened) about the 1984 riots, kicking up a political storm."Gandhi has asked him (Pitroda) to apologise. He says (Gandhi) those guilty of genocide must be punished, you were in power for 20 years (since the incident) but you did nothing," he said.Gandhi on Friday said Congress leader Pitroda has said something completely "out of line" and should apologise for his remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.Pitroda on his part has accused the BJP of twisting the three words in Hindi on the riots to "distort facts, divide us (Congress) and hide their failures" and said things of the past are not relevant in this election.Javadekar also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying her "oppressing tactics" continues on the people of the state."Mamata continues with her oppressing tactics. But now our workers and voters are ready to face that and they stand firm though there is police atrocities. People now know that Mamata is going and the BJP is coming and the politics in the state would change. "One of our 'yuva morcha' worker who posted a caricature of Mamata on social media and was arrested. We condemn it," he said.