What vision do you have to get East Delhi ticket: Atishi hits back at Gambhir

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi Marlena has hit out at her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir for reportedly saying that she has no vision, asking him what work did he do in the constituency to get the ticket. According to media reports, Gambhir said Marlena does not have a "vision" and that is why she is levelling allegations against him of having two voter ID cards. In a series of tweets, Marlena slammed Gambhir, and asked him to share his vision for the constituency. "In 4.5 years, AAP government built 2 new schools of excellence, 2 talent schools, 2 university campus, 25 mohalla clinics in East Delhi and32 are under construction. Hundreds of new jobs. Tell your vision too," she said in a tweet. "I told what we did in 5 years. Now it's your turn, let me tell you that: 1. What did your party MP @MaheishGirri do for East Delhi in 5 years? What did you do for East Delhi in five years which BJP gave you the ticket from here, "she asked. She said no voter would vote for Gambhir as he would be disqualified soon. "It is possible @GautamGambhir that I do not have vision, but at least, every vote I get will not be in vain! No voter in East Delhi will vote for you, because your nomination will get cancelled. So by voting for a disqualified candidate, no votes will be wasted," she said. She also claimed that Gambhir is not denying the charge of possessing two voter IDs. "If my charge is wrong then @GautamGambhir, deny that charge, present the facts in order to prove the wrong! Why are you avoiding the question," She said. Marlena had filed a criminal complaint on Thursday against Gambhir over possession of two voter IDs in two separate constituencies of Delhi. She also earlier complained in the Election Commission for discrepancies in nomination papers but the cricketer-politician's nomination was accepted by the EC. Marlena, Gambhir and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely are locked in a three-way election for East Delhi constituency. Delhi goes to poll in sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12and the results would be declared on May 23.